St. Jude launches HPV Cancer Prevention Program with $12M in funding

A potential life-saving vaccine has seen a decrease in usage during the pandemic, but a St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital initiative seeks to change that trend line. Today, March 4, St. Jude launched its HPV Cancer Prevention Program with a $12 million investment. The HPV program will have a dedicated staff of six, led by its director Heather Brandt, Ph.D. Brandt is a social and behavioral scientist recruited to St. Jude in July 2020 from the University of South Carolina specifically to…