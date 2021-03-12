Nordstrom sees e-commerce growth, but faces inventory glut

As long as stores remain open, Nordstrom executive leadership expects the company to grow revenue by 25% over 2020 numbers by the end of fiscal year 2021 through increased digital and off-price business like Nordstrom Rack. The Seattle-based department store had already been growing its off-price business, even before the pandemic. Off-price — Nordstrom Rack in the U.S., including e-commerce and the Last Chance clearance stores — grew 15% from fiscal year 2016 to fiscal year 2019. Meanwhile,…