Preakness Stakes returning in spring — and as second jewel of Triple Crown

The Preakness Stakes will be back to its usual schedule in 2021. The Maryland Jockey Club announced Thursday that the 146th Preakness will be held May 15 at Pimlico Race Course, returning the $1 million race to its position as the second jewel in horse racing's Triple Crown, which starts at the Kentucky Derby and concludes at the Belmont Stakes. Covid-19 postponed last year's Preakness to October. Because of the pandemic, the race — which traditionally runs on the third Saturday in May to…