Mexico president wants probe of judge who blocked power plan

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador demanded an investigation Friday into judges who have temporarily blocked the implementation of his plan to favor older, dirtier government power plants over renewable and gas-fired facilities built in many cases by foreign firms.



López Obrador has said in the past that he will always respect the judicial branch, but on Friday he practically accused judges of being in the pay of private energy companies.



“We want the Judiciary (council) of the federal courts to review the actions of these judges, because it would be outrageous if the country's judicial branch were to be at the service of the private sector,” the president said.



He also vowed to take the battle to Mexico’s Supreme Court, though he faces likely defeat there: On Friday he acknowledged he was not trying to overturn a 2013 energy reform or Constitutional guarantees of competition in the electricity industry. That was part of what led the judge Thursday to grant an injunction blocking the new law.



López Obrador's new law, which took effect Tuesday, says electricity must first be bought from government-owned generating plants, which largely run on fossil fuels like coal, oil and diesel. If any demand remains, power will be purchased from renewable and private natural gas-fired plants.



That has drawn complaints from investors, many of them foreign, who say it violates the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact and Mexico’s commitments to cut carbon emissions. They claim it also creates a de-facto government monopoly, hurts competition and will make Mexicans buy dirtier, more expensive electricity.



López Obrador suggested Friday he was willing to negotiate with the foreign companies if they accept less lucrative contracts. That is something he did once before, when he threatened to...