Big expectations for annual Barrett-Jackson auction following Covid-19 delay

Craig Jackson, the CEO of the Barrett-Jackson Auction Company feels a lot better about holding a large public event in the end of March than he did about doing one in January. Barrett-Jackson, which holds an extremely popular classic car auction in Scottsdale every January, decided to push its event to March following the advice of public health officials. It will run March 20-27 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Barrett-Jackson was slated for the second week of January, a time when Covid-19 cases were…