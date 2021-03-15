Lithium Australia's LITCF holders pay unpaid capital raising $26,000

Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) (FRA:3MW) (OTCMKTS:LMMFF) shareholders have fully paid the balance unpaid on 517,516 LITCF partly paid ordinary shares raising $25,824. Statements will be issued shortly to those shareholders who paid all outstanding amounts on their LITCFs with around 118,718,503 LITCF remaining on issue. This follows shareholders having paid the remaining balance unpaid on 1,664,583 LITCF partly paid ordinary shares raising $83,063 on February 25. Shareholders paid an amount of 4.99 cents for each LITCF. The company requests that the ASX change the designation of these 517,516 LITCF shares to the ASX code LIT accordingly. Big step with patent for VSPC’s proprietary cathode material On March 10 Lithium Australia’s wholly-owned subsidiary VSPC Ltd received notice of acceptance for the patent application for its proprietary cathode material manufacturing process from IP Australia. This notice of acceptance is for application P0018351AU, entitled 'Method for Making Lithium Metal Phosphates'. The filing of the Australian patent application sets a worldwide priority date for the invention and provides 20 years of intellectual property protection within Australia.