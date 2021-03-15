Kaiser enlists Instagram influencers to promote vaccinations to communities of color

Kaiser Permanente has turned to social media influencers in a bold yet trendy move to promote Covid-19 vaccinations to communities of color, hoping to build confidence and combat widespread misinformation. The Oakland, California-based health care giant is working with public health communication nonprofit Public Good Projects to manage an army of about 150 so-called microinfluencers, who typically have 50,000 followers or fewer. "Public health research consistently shows that where people go…