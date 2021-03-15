Kaiser enlists Instagram influencers to promote vaccinations to communities of color

Kaiser enlists Instagram influencers to promote vaccinations to communities of color

bizjournals

Published

Kaiser Permanente has turned to social media influencers in a bold yet trendy move to promote Covid-19 vaccinations to communities of color, hoping to build confidence and combat widespread misinformation. The Oakland, California-based health care giant is working with public health communication nonprofit Public Good Projects to manage an army of about 150 so-called microinfluencers, who typically have 50,000 followers or fewer. "Public health research consistently shows that where people go…

Full Article