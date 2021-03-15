Women-owned businesses struggle to recover from pandemic setbacks
Published
Recovering from the pandemic’s setbacks is taking women-owned businesses three times longer, on average, than businesses owned by men, according to a recent study by Freshbooks. The study is yet another that sheds light on how women business owners have struggled to regain their footing following the immediate shock of pandemic lockdowns, with many also managing care for family members, their children’s remote learning and household tasks. Women have shouldered more of the burden of unpaid…Full Article