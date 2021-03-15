Flyers create in-house content shop to promote Comcast Spectacor brands, provide new access to fans and sponsors

The Philadelphia Flyers are launching an in-house content shop that will serve as the marketing and creative arm of Comcast Spectacor and all its brands, part of an effort to give fans new access to the team and provide additional resources for corporate sponsors. On the Fly Productions will include creating a 1,160-square-foot production studio for podcasts and other uses inside existing space at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia. Going forward, the Flyers and Comcast Spectacor will…