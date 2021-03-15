Toys R Us sold to New York company

Toys R Us has a new owner. New York City-based brand owner WHP Global said it has purchased the toy company from parent Tru Kids Inc. for an undisclosed price. Tru Kids had purchased the New Jersey company two years ago. WHP Global said it plans to grow the Toys R Us brand globally. "Our investment in Toys"R"Us reflects our belief and passion for the brand. We are thrilled to be taking the reins of the world's leading toy brand at a time when the category is up 16% and consumer demand for toys…