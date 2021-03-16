Galileo Mining intersects heavily disseminated sulphide in completed diamond drilling at Lantern South in Fraser Range project

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has completed diamond drilling at Lantern South prospect of the Fraser Range Project in WA with zones of heavily disseminated sulphide intersected from 110.5 metres to 111.35 metres and 169 metres to 171.3 metres. The diamond drill hole was completed to check for mineralisation beneath reverse circulation (RC) drill hole LARC012 and to establish a platform for downhole EM surveying. Downhole EM surveying will be undertaken to look for off-hole conductors at the Lantern South and Lantern East prospects. “Correct components to form mineral deposit” Managing director Brad Underwood said: “We have completed our first diamond drilling program of the year at Lantern East and Lantern South and continue to build up new targets for drill testing at our highly prospective Fraser Range Project. “The drilling results show that we have sulphides occurring in the right geological environment on our tenements. “This means that we have the correct components required to form a mineral deposit and we will continue to aggressively explore for economic mineralisation.” Two zones intersected Two zones of heavily disseminated sulphide were intersected within drill hole LADD003 from 110.5 metres to 111.35 metres and from 169 metres to 171.3 metres. At GAL's Delta Blues prospect, infill EM surveying has resulted in updated models for two targets at DB1 and DB2. DB1 displays a particularly strong conductivity of 11,000 Siemens and DB2 also has a high modelled conductivity of 3,300 Siemens. “Good quality” nickel targets Core will be submitted to the laboratory for assaying after the completion of logging, however, handheld XRF readings did not identify nickel or copper at levels above those recorded from diamond drilling at Lantern South in 20203. Downhole EM surveying at the Lantern South and Lantern East prospects will be completed to look for off hole conductive targets that could represent significant accumulations of massive sulphides. Underwood continued: “We have developed good quality nickel targets from our initial work over the previous two years on this greenfields project. “Our drilling programs in 2021 are designed to test these targets with the aim of making new discoveries.”