Focusing efforts on reducing emissions will not be enough to stop the climate change emergency, the Environment Agency chief executive has warned.Full Article
Net zero 'not enough' to combat climate change, Environment Agency warns
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Beneath The Crosshairs: Remotely Piloted Airstrikes As A Foreign Policy Tool – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Roderic K. Butz*
The key principles of the laws of war are necessity, distinction, and proportionality in the use of..