Americans are getting a crash course in distribution management

As consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brand building advisors with real-world experience on how to build a successful brand, we are taking a special interest in the formidable challenges governments and private companies face in trying to manage the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine. There are important lessons to be learned here. Popularly held misconception We tell our clients that “It doesn’t matter how great your product is, what a great value it is, or even if there is a huge demand for…