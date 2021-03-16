Facebook has struck a deal to pay Rupert Murdoch's News Corp for news content in Australia
The three-year deal gives Facebook access to News Corp publications such as The Australian newspaper and The Daily Telegraph.Full Article
Facebook is teaming up with News Corp Australia just weeks after the country passed a groundbreaking law requiring tech companies..
The Australian parliament on Thursday passed a new law designed to force Alphabet's Google and Facebook to pay media companies for..