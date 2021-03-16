Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada continues to see good grades near surface and depth at Baner project

Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc (CSE:ITKO) (OTCQB:GLDRF) (FRA:1QB1) continues to see good grades near surface and depth at its Baner gold project in Idaho, the company said Tuesday, as it reported its latest drill results. Today's assays hail from last year's program, which comprised 11 diamond drill holes for 2,190 metres (m), seven of which were sunk centrally in the claim block, targeting the northern extension of mineralization discovered in 2018. READ: Idaho Champion Gold Mines discovers near surface gold in initial drilling at its Baner Gold Project in Idaho One hole hit 1.06 grams per ton (g/t) gold over an intercept of 7.19m starting from 128.45m downhole, including 4.72 g/t of the yellow metal over 1m at the top of the intercept. Meanwhile, another hole hit 1.75 g/t gold over 4.50m from 13.43m depth in oxidized rock, including 6.41 g/t of the precious metal over 1m from 13.43m. "Our Baner drilling continues to see strong gold grades in oxides near surface. We are also now seeing good grades appearing in sulfides as we continue to extend our Baner Discovery towards the north," said the company's CEO, Jonathan Buick. "Complementing the 2018 discovery, the 2020 drill program shows our mineralized zones are still open to the north and at depth, providing targets for further drilling in our next drill season." The Baner project lies 8 kilometres (km) southwest of Elk City in the Orogrande Shear Zone (OSZ), a 20km long and up to 1km wide regional shear zone. Mineralization at Baner has been found to occur in two styles: shallow oxide mineralization and deeper quartz-sulfide veins and stringers. Elk City is a historic gold mining region dating back to the 1860s that once supported more than 20 underground mines and extensive placer operations. During the 1930s, there were three cyanide mills along the Crooked River processing open pit and underground sulfide ore. Contact the author at giles@proactiveinvestors.com