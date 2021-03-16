PharmaDrug teams up with leading DMT researcher Jimo Borjigin at the University of Michigan in new study collaboration

PharmaDrug Inc (CSE:BUZZ) (OTCPINK:LMLLF) said Tuesday it is starting DMT studies through a new collaboration with the University of Michigan. The Toronto-based pharmaceutical company is teaming up with the university’s Dr Jimo Borjigin to study the potential role of DMT, or N, N-dimethyltryptamine, in normal, diseased and altered states of consciousness in a newly-created animal model. Borjigin has been studying DMT since 2012 and published seminal research, including the discovery of DMT production in the pineal gland of live rats and comparable levels of DMT to common neurotransmitters. READ: PharmaDrug subsidiary adds drug repurposement expert Moshe Rogosnitzky to its scientific and clinical advisory board PharmaDrug told shareholders that Borjigin's work on DMT “continues to evolve and leads to new discoveries of potential functions and understandings of DMT that can be translatable and clinically relevant.” The partnership is hoping to develop novel therapeutic strategies of DMT for clinical unmet needs that are not currently addressed by DMT, PharmaDrug said in a statement. "We are excited to work with Dr Borjigin, a prolific DMT researcher, in advancing her pioneering initiatives that seeks to unlock the potential of DMT," said Daniel Cohen, CEO of PharmaDrug in a statement. "Our research collaboration with the University of Michigan and its commitment on consciousness science is essential to our psychedelic pharmaceutical strategy of creating a unique portfolio of DMT therapies targeting rare disorders while also focusing on foundational research with DMT to explore and evaluate its therapeutic potential across all physiological areas of the human body." Borjigin said she was “pleased” to work with PharmaDrug on novel DMT research. "I have a long history in studying DMT and I have dedicated my research in understanding how the brain functions and its effects on the heart in normal and abnormal states that can translate to relevant clinical uses,” she told investors. PharmaDrug is hoping to develop novel uses for DMT and broaden its intellectual property portfolio by creating unique DMT formulations. Contact Angela at angela@proactiveinvestors.com Follow her on Twitter @AHarmantas