Psyched Wellness appoints financial services veteran Janeen Stodulski to its board of directors

Psyched Wellness Ltd (CSE:PSYC) (OTCQB:PSYCF) (FRA:5U9) said it has appointed Janeen Stodulski to the company's board of directors. Psyched Wellness said Stodulski brings more than 30 years of diverse tax, financial, and business consulting knowledge to the company, along with extensive accounting experience through her senior roles in public practice, as a partner at MNP and Client Service Manager at Grant Thornton LLP, as well as board positions and C-suite roles with several companies. "I am thrilled to welcome Janeen to the board and know that her experience and passion for this role will add tremendous value to the team and Psyched shareholders," Psyched Wellness CEO Jeff Stevens said in a statement. READ: Psyched Wellness is pioneering research into the health benefits of Amanita Muscaria mushrooms Stodulski has also received numerous awards and appointments during her career, including an appointment to the Prime Minister's Task Force on Women Entrepreneurs, Ontario and Chapter Distinguished Service awards with CGA, Royal Bank Women Entrepreneurs finalist and Oakville Community Environmental Award. The company noted that Stodulski will be issued 500,000 options, subject to board and exchange approvals, and 1.5 million options will be issued to various consultants for their efforts. As well, Psyched Wellness announced that Chris Hazelton has resigned as a company director. "Chris stayed on as one of the legacy directors from Duncan Park Holdings to ensure a smooth transition as Psyched went public. We appreciate his time and effort and wish him well with his future endeavors," Stevens added. Psyched Wellness is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to the distribution of mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods. The company's objective is to create premium mushroom-derived products that have the potential to become a leading North American brand in the emerging functional food category. It is in the process of developing a line of Amanita muscaria-derived water-based extracts, teas, and capsules designed to help with three health objectives: promote stress relief, relaxation and assist with restful sleeping.