Why 'The Talk' is on hiatus

"The Talk," a daytime talk show broadcast on CBS stations, went off the air Monday as executives investigate the fallout over a heated exchange between two hosts. On Wednesday's show, Sharon Osbourne defended comments made by British personality Piers Morgan about Meghan Markle, which escalated into a debate over race with co-hosts Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Welteroth. Part of the exchange: Osbourne told Variety the next day that she was " blindsided, totally blindsided by the whole situation,"…