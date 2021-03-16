'Haters gonna hate': Lordstown Motors responds to short-seller that accused the startup of faking orders
Published
Lordstown Motors boss Steve Burns quoted Taylor Swift when responding to a short-seller's fraud accusations on Monday.Full Article
Hindenburg Research, the short-seller firm whose report on Nikola Motor led to an SEC investigation and the resignation of its..