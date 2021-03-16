Topgolf names new CEO following blockbuster merger with Callaway

Topgolf Entertainment Group has named Artie Starrs to be its new chief executive effective April 5 on the heels of a merger with Callaway Golf Co. that became official earlier this month. Starrs will take over from current CEO Dolf Berle, Topgolf announced Tuesday. Berle has headed the company for three years and previously announced he would be leaving the Dallas-based company once a new chief executive transitioned into the role. Starrs will be responsible for overseeing Topgolf's continued growth…