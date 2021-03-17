Phoenix among U.S. sites for Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine trials on kids
WASHINGTON – Children from 6 months up to 12 years old could soon start getting the Covid-19 vaccine in Phoenix as part of a trial of the drug’s effectiveness on young people. Drug-maker Moderna announced this week that Phoenix will be one of the cities where it will test smaller doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, which has currently only been approved for adult use, on preteens. The company has already started trials of the vaccine on teenagers. While children have proven to be less susceptible…Full Article