Phoenix among U.S. sites for Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine trials on kids

WASHINGTON – Children from 6 months up to 12 years old could soon start getting the Covid-19 vaccine in Phoenix as part of a trial of the drug’s effectiveness on young people. Drug-maker Moderna announced this week that Phoenix will be one of the cities where it will test smaller doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, which has currently only been approved for adult use, on preteens. The company has already started trials of the vaccine on teenagers. While children have proven to be less susceptible…