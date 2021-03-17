Jim Breyer: Austin can avoid Silicon Valley's startup mistakes

Jim Breyer, an acclaimed venture capitalist who once bought Mark Zuckerberg a glass of wine only to find out the Facebook founder was still under 21, was on one of South by Southwest's first panels of the year March 16. But the biggest takeaway wasn't the story of his early investment in Facebook or his jet-setting circle of friends. It was how he thinks Austin has a major opportunity to build an exemplary technology hub that avoids some of the mistakes made elsewhere. He said Silicon Valley,…