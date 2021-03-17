NA Proactive news snapshot: Vuzix Corporation, VR Resources, Todos Medical, Marvel Discovery UPDATE …

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) announced Wednesday that it has received an initial deployment order of about $400,000 for Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses from a US-based Fortune 100 insurance and financial services company. New York-based Vuzix said the order, received after more than 18 months of piloting, is for immediate delivery with the potential for subsequent deployment orders in the future as the customer expands its use of smart glasses. Vuzix noted that the insurance industry has been an active embracer of new technologies over the past several years to streamline operations and enhance profitability. VR Resources Ltd (CVE:VRR) (OTCQB:VRRCF) (FRA:5VR) has updated on the maiden reverse circulation (RC) drill program at its Reveille silver-copper project in Nevada, from which over 800 geochemical samples from the first four holes have now been submitted to the lab. Four of the five holes planned in the phase I program were completed in ten days for a total of 4,347 feet (ft) with each hole between 1,000 and 1,200 ft long. A fifth hole, designed to test a low-density gravity anomaly, will be completed in a few weeks using a smaller, track-mounted rig, said VR. Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB:TOMDF) has provided a corporate update following the achievement of certain key sales and financial milestones. The in-vitro diagnostics company, which focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for coronavirus (COVID-19) screening, diagnosis and immune support, as well as developing blood tests for early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, said it is "excited about the path in front of us as we continue to build Todos Medical into a world-class company and thank all of our shareholders for their ongoing support." Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV) (FRA:O4T1) (OTCPINK:IMTFF) said it has called an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to consider proposals to spin out its Serpent River/Pecors and Wicheeda North properties. The company said the EGM of its shareholders, set for April 23, 2021, at 10.00am Pacific Time will consider a special resolution with respect to the plan to spin out the Serpent River/Pecors and Wicheeda North properties into a newly incorporated, wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, to be called Power One Resources Corp. The company - which last month changed its name from International Montoro Resources Inc - said it is proposed that the spin-out will result in its shareholders receiving one common share of Power One for every five common shares held in the company. Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR) said it has restarted drilling at its Caribe gold project in northeastern Nicaragua. The junior company also revealed a set of new drill results, including 90 metres at 1 gram per tonne (g/t) gold and 35 metres at 1 and 10 metres at 1 g/t gold, both bogged and abandoned above objective, the company said. Caribe is part of Toronto-based Royal Road’s strategic alliance with Hemco Mineros Nicaragua and is located in the highly prospective Golden Triangle region of the country. Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc (CVE:CCW) (OTCMKTS:CCWOF) (FRA:4T9B) said preliminary bench-scale testing involving its proprietary hydrometallurgical Re-2Ox process has "yielded excellent results". Work so far has produced a first concentrate to then be processed using its proprietary process into a direct end-product for electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing, the company said. The Re-2Ox process is the only known hydrometallurgical process purposely designed and adaptable to recover and recycle metals from lithium-ion, nickel-hydride and nickel-cadmium batteries. Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (FRA:1XMA) said it has completed its airborne geophysical survey of the Providence and Bud-Elk properties, part of the historic mining camps at Greenwood, British Columbia. The company said the survey results, which are expected to outline conductive bodies related to massive sulphide occurrences, should be delivered within weeks and will be used to guide Ximen’s 2021 exploration programs. Ximen noted that its Providence property covers several mineral occurrences and historic mines including the Freemont mine, where 2020 sampling returned values of 435 grams per tonne (g/t) silver and 4.4 g/t gold. The property also contains massive sulphide mineralization that previously assayed 0.23% copper and 3.4 g/t silver. BioPorto A/S (CPH:BIOPOR) has published its 2020 Annual Report in which it said 2021 "will be a pivotal year". The Danish in-vitro diagnostics company's CEO Peter Mørch Eriksen said in the report: “While 2020 on all accounts was a difficult year, I believe BioPorto has faced the challenges head-on and emerged as a company at its strongest. "On that basis, I expect 2021 will be a pivotal year, where we will submit several applications to FDA and European health care authorities. If these are successful they will lay a very strong foundation for commercialization and the next phase in the development of the company.” BioPorto also provided financial guidance for 2021. The company said it expects revenue of approximately DKK 30 million (around US$4.8 million) and an EBIT loss of approximately DKK 73 million (around US$11.7 million). Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCPINK:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) told investors it has discovered a new gold zone at its Parbec project in Quebec, which lies outside the current resource. Reporting results from one hole, assays included an intercept of 1.5 metres (m) at 5.34 grams per ton (g/t) gold from a depth of 83.4m and 15.8 g/t of the precious metal in an intercept of 0.5m from 159m depth. Also found was 6.43 g/t gold in a three-metres length starting at 174.7m depth. Psyched Wellness Ltd (CSE:PSYC) (OTCQB:PSYCF) (FRA:5U9) said it has submitted a provisional patent application with the US Patent and Trademark Office to cover its unique extraction processes for its proprietary Amanita muscaria extract AME-1. The company, which focuses on the production and distribution of artisanal functional and psychedelic mushrooms, said the application, 63/160,721, was submitted on March 12 and discloses and claims muscimol extraction from Amanita mushrooms, and more particularly, enhanced muscimol extraction processes from Amanita muscaria, including by distillation and refluxing and/or pressing, resulting in a liquid or powder extract useful for preparations for human health. Ascendant Resources Inc (TSE:ASND) (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) (FRA:2D9) announced Wednesday the beginning of its Phase 2 metallurgical test work on both the massive sulphide and stockwork ores at its Lagoa Salgada project in Portugal. Phase 2 follows very encouraging results obtained in the first stage of metallurgical test work. The company said the Phase 2 metallurgical testing is planned to follow up on previous test work completed in the North and South zones as well as investigate new ore, where additional mineral resources have been added from drilling subsequent to Phase 1 testing. KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) said it has agreed a long-term technology and developmental partnership with Andretti Technologies (ATEC), the advanced technology arm of racing team Andretti Autosport. The developer of lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management tech said as part of the alliance it will establish a thermal management testing and design platform for high-performance battery solutions with the highest safety ratings that will be adapted to the technical requirements of Andretti’s racing enterprise. Both parties will also focus on co-developing and co-marketing motorsports' battery and safety technologies to automotive partners for mass-market electric vehicle (EV) applications. Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) (FRA:AGW) has started formal communication with the US regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), over its previously announced stroke clinical research program. The company said it had now filed a pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) meeting request with the agency about its investigation of psychedelic compound DMT as a treatment for stroke. Specifically, it is asking for direction regarding the use of DMT as an adjunctive treatment with constraint-induced movement therapy (CIMT) to treat upper-limb dysfunction in stroke patients. FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) (FRA:4UY) said it has entered into a strategic partnership with esports solutions provider TGS Esports Inc (CVE:TGS) (FRA:5RH) to launch live esports tournament prediction games. FansUnite said it will incorporate its wagering solutions into TGS events to establish a new platform where a live audience can win prizes based on predictions that can be placed on multiple match outcomes within every white-label esports event run by TGS. “The partnership with TGS Esports brings forth a new platform that will enable us to capture new opportunities within the fast-growing esports market," FansUnite Entertainment CEO Scott Burton said in a statement. American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) announced Wednesday it is going ahead with its planned 2kW mobile electrolytic cell rare earth processing plant. In a statement, the Fishers, Indiana-based company said that the facility represents a “novel approach” for the revalorization of coal, coal waste, and coal by-products like fly ash, utilizing Coal Electrolytic Cell (CEC) technology for the production of REE concentrate, carbon, purified fly ash and hydrogen. The energy company will use previously acquired technology and patents from Ohio University, in addition to its partnership with research programs and Dr Gerardine Botte, a board member and current Whitacre Department Chair in Chemical Engineering at Texas Tech University. Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) announced a 2.8% increase in its fiscal 2020 revenue to $136.7 million, which the company attributed to strong growth in its Registry Operations, new customer growth in its Services division, and the addition of new Recovery Solutions revenue with its acquisition of Paragon. Information Services Corp also noted that its net income for the year rose to $20.9 million from $19.4 million in 2019, as its cash balance climbed more 43% during 2020 to $33.9 million as of December 31. FSD Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HUGE) (CSE:HUGE) (FRA:0K9A) has entered into a license agreement with Innovet Italia SRL to develop US Food and Drug Administration-approved veterinary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in dogs and cats. Under the agreement, Innovet granted the company a license to use ultramicronized-palmitoylethanolamide (ultramicronized PEA or ultra-micro PEA) to develop the drugs. “The licensing agreement with Innovet Italia S.R.I, to evaluate the use of ultra-micro PEA as a veterinary anti-inflammatory prescription drug, is an exciting opportunity for the company to enter into a new and untapped market,” said FSD Pharma CEO Dr Raza Bokhari in a statement Wednesday. Melkior Resources Inc (CVE:MKR) (OTCMKTS:MKRIF) (FRA:MEK1) said it has commenced drilling on selected targets at the Val D’Or property in Quebec. The company said following the completion of an induced polarisation (IP) survey on the western strike extension of the Bruell showing, 240 meters east of the property, and an airborne high-resolution MAG survey, it has defined multiple targets for its maiden drill program that targets a source of the previously defined till anomalies. Helix BioPharma Corp (TSE:HBP) (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) (FRA:HBP) wrapped up its fiscal second quarter with nearly C$4.1 million in cash, according to results released Tuesday evening. The immuno-oncology company completed two rounds of private placements for gross proceeds totalling $4,100,000 during the three-month period ended January 31, 2021. In December, Ontario-based Helix, sold off its remaining interest in its Polish subsidiary for gross proceeds of $2,308,000. VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX), in partnership with Swiss-based Santersus AG, has reported that new data demonstrates Nu.Q's effectiveness in monitoring treatment of Sepsis. The company noted that an abstract has been released at the International Society for Apheresis meeting (e-ISFA), which is being held virtually this year. The poster presentation entitled, "Therapeutic Removal of NETs from Blood in a Pig Model of Sepsis," was given by Dr Andrew Aswani, consultant in Intensive Care Medicine & Anesthesia at a leading London hospital and chief medical officer of Santersus AG. VolitionRx said the poster includes data showing that Nu.Q is an effective method for monitoring Santersus' highly selective plasmapheresis treatment targeting Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs) in Sepsis. Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK) (OTCPINK:TKRFF) (FRA:TLD) reported high-grade zinc and silver assays from its resource expansion and infill drill program at the flagship Ayawilca zinc project in Peru ahead of a new resource estimate. Today's results hail from six diamond drill holes. Four were sunk at the Camp area of the property, while two were drilled at the South area. Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) (FRA:87CA) reported more positive drill assays from the AGB zone at its Lawyers project, which highlight its potential to be mined as a high-grade starter pit. The latest highlight drill assays from British Columbia include an intercept of 52.91 metres (m) starting at a depth of 28.09m at a grade of 5.95 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 130.93 g/t silver. The AGB zone is now showing it could be an open-pitable resource measuring over 650m long with a depth of over 270m. Namaste Technologies Inc (CVE:N) said the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the company's proposal to issue 880,144 common shares at 30.62 cents per share to settle outstanding debt of $269,500 with two creditors. Electric Royalties Ltd (CVE:ELEC) said the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation a royalty purchase and sale agreement dated February 12, 2021, between the company and Ryan Kalt, whereby the company may acquire a 50% interest in a 3% net smelter return royalty relating to the 16 mineral claims located approximately 50 kilometres east of Armstrong, Ontario Under the terms of the agreement, the company will issue three million common shares at a deemed price of 30 cents per share. Water Tower Research has initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPN), the global leader in aerogel technology with applications in the electric vehicle, sustainable building material, and energy infrastructure markets. For further details, investors can use the following link: https://www.watertowerresearch.com/content/an-electrifying-development-expected-to-drive-growth/ Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) has announced that it will host its FY 2020 earnings and business update call on Thursday, March 25, at 8.30am EST. Adam Arviv, Bragg’s Interim chief executive officer, along with Ronen Kannor, the company's chief financial officer, and Yaniv Spielberg, Bragg’s chief strategy officer, will host the call. Dial-in information is: US/Canada: +1 270 215 9892; US/Canada (toll-free): + 1 866 997 6681; UK: 0 2031070289 or 0 8000288438; Passcode: 9537997. A reply of the call will be available for 7 days following the conclusion of the live call. In order to access the replay, dial +1 404 537 3406 or +1 855 859 2056 (toll-free) and use the passcode 9537997. BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) has announced that its CEO, Dennis Calvert, will present live to an online audience at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit being held March 23-25, 2021 by the Investor Summit Group. Calvert will provide an overview of the company's cutting-edge cleantech technologies and the successes the company has had in deploying them around the country to solve environmental challenges. His presentation will be on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 1.30pm Eastern Time, and can be accessed via the following registration link: https://investorsummitgroup.com/register Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, has said its chief executive officer, Saiid Zarrabian will participate in the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference to be held March 24-25, 2021. The company noted that Zarrabian will present on March 24, 2021, at 9.45am ET. Investors can view his general corporate presentation once they register for the conference via the following link - https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/biotech/#about-section - and can also request a 1x1 meeting with the Kintara CEO. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSX:EFR) has announced its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire, one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities. To view the full publication, “Rare Earths, Rare Opportunity,” investors can visit: https://nnw.fm/evBE2