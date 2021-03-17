UAlbany hires former Marquette assistant as new head men's basketball coach

The University at Albany named Dwayne Killings as the program's new head men's basketball coach Wednesday evening. Killings, 39, has spent the previous three years as the associate head coach at Marquette University in Milwaukee. Prior to his time at Marquette, Killings had been an assistant coach at the University of Connecticut and at Temple University. “I can't thank Dr. Rodríguez, Mark Benson, and Vic Cegles enough for this tremendous leadership opportunity," said Killings in a statement…