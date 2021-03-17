Drugs giants Pfizer and AstraZeneca have rejected an NHS claim that the UK is facing a COVID-19 vaccine shortage, insisting there is no threat to supplies.Full Article
Pfizer and AstraZeneca deny domestic COVID-19 vaccine shortage
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pfizer and AstraZeneca deny COVID-19 vaccine shortage
Drugs giants Pfizer and AstraZeneca have rejected an NHS claim that the UK is facing a COVID-19 vaccine shortage, insisting there..
Sky News
Russia Hopes To Boost Vaccine Production At Home And Abroad
Russia faces vaccine production challenges to meet the increasing market demand and to make prompt delivery on its current pledges..
Eurasia Review