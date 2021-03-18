National Grid is buying the UK's largest electricity distribution business for £7.8bn and plans to sell its gas transmission arm in a switch it says will enhance its role in delivering "net zero".Full Article
National Grid's 'transformational' pivot to electricity targets net zero ambitions
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Domestic Challenges Could Limit New US Climate Policy – Analysis
By Robert N Stavins*
After US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were inaugurated on 20 January, the..
Eurasia Review