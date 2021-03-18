Four in 10 Americans mooching off someone else’s streaming account

After a year spent mostly at home, 81% of Americans now spend money on at least one streaming service, while nearly 40% admit to mooching off someone else’s account. LendingTree polled more than 1,500 people about their streaming habits, revealing parents are the most likely streaming service subscriber group. That’s not surprising, as parents looked for a way to keep bored children occupied during pandemic lockdowns and school and daycare closures. Stay-at-home habits and theater closures…