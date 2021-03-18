Star Market relocates to planned lab building in Boston’s Fenway

Star Market relocates to planned lab building in Boston’s Fenway

bizjournals

Published

Star Market is on the move in the Fenway. The grocery store will relocate to the ground floor of a future lab building at the site of the existing Bed Bath & Beyond retail store, just steps from the MBTA Green Line Fenway stop. Star Market has operated a 28,900-square-foot store at 33 Kilmarnock St. for more than four decades. Samuels & Associates has agreed to purchase that Kilmarnock Street property for an undisclosed price.   The new Star Market location at 401 Park will span about 50,000…

Full Article