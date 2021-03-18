8 things you need to know today

Good morning Baltimore! Anyone else short on sleep this week? Must be the time change still messing with me. Plus, the soothing sound of rain and the grey skies outside my window this morning made it extra difficult not to sleep in. The rain is expected to continue all day and into tomorrow with temperatures cooling to about 40 degrees. Here's what you need to know as you start your day. The tragic and horrifying news that six Asian American women and two others were killed in three Atlanta-area…