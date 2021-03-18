Adidas, Peloton collaborate on apparel line

Adidas has launched a new line of fitness apparel in collaboration with exercise technology company Peloton, designed by some of its instructors. The adidas x Peloton SS21 collection features performance and casual wear “with nods to a 90’s attitude” co-created with Peloton instructors Ally Love, Robin Arzón and Cody Rigsby. The 11-piece collection will include tanks, tights, shorts, hoodies, tees, crewnecks, sports bras, and joggers priced from $30 to $85. It will be available starting…