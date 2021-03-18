Just a fifth of Denver renters could afford mortgage payment, report finds

Only around 21% of Denver-area renters could afford a typical monthly mortgage payment, according to a report from Zillow released Tuesday. Assuming a 3.5% down payment, a mortgage rate of 3%, a mortgage insurance premium of 0.7% and local estimates of insurance payments and taxes, the study found that 27.4% of renter households nationwide could afford a monthly mortgage. In Denver, where rapidly rising home values might be good for homeowners but not people looking to buy for the first time, the…