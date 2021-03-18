Restaurant, manufacturing workers will be eligible for Covid vaccine March 31

Starting March 31, workers in restaurants and other industries will be eligible to get a Covid-19 vaccine, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday. Others now eligible for the vaccine include those working in manufacturing, construction and other “congregate settings.” In all, the vaccine will now be eligible to 2 million more state residents. Inslee said it’s now possible to expand the program because the vaccine is becoming available in far greater supply. The move comes after the state’s…