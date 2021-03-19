Giving back to the community is also good for business

Have we all become jaded? When a multinational corporation supports a good cause, some think they are only doing it to get more business. When companies pledge to make an effort to combat climate change, others think they are getting on the bandwagon because it’s trendy. As a local business owner, there are plenty of good things that can happen when you give back to the community. You are noble. You are giving back because you have found one or more worthy causes. You give on both a personal…