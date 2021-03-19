European Countries To Resume AstraZeneca Vaccine After EU Regulators Assure Safety
Published
Several European countries have announced that they will resume the AstraZeneca vaccinations after the European Medicines Agency concluded that the anti-COVID vaccine is safe and effective. An extraordinary meeting of the EU medicines regulator on Thursday gave the go-ahead on the continued use of the COVID-19 vaccine. After concluding its preliminary safety review, EMA's safety committee, the PFull Article