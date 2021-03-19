NA Proactive news snapshot: Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies, Falcon Gold , BioSig Technologies, Revive Therapeutics UPDATE …

Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (CSE:CNI) (OTCMKTS:CLGUF) announced the appointment of technology investor and entrepreneur Sefton Fincham as the company’s new President effective April 1. Fincham is the founder of Look to the Sky Films and Thirty Six Financial Group, an investment company established in partnership with Stanley Cup-winning Chicago Blackhawks hockey player Dave Bolland. Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG) (OTCPINK:FGLDF) reported new gold results from its drill program at the Central Canada Mine property in northwestern Ontario. Results from the final three holes showed “robust mineralization,” said Falcon’s CEO Karim Rayani in a statement. In hole CC 20 - 15, the interval from 29.7 metres (m) to 34m averaged 0.8 gram per ton (g/t) gold with the first 0.5m grading 5.8 g/t gold. The 4.1m interval beginning at 59.5m returned a grade of 1.4 g/t gold with the last 0.8m assaying 4 g/t gold. BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) has announced that it will present at the Benzinga Biotech Small-Cap Conference, being held virtually on March 24-25, 2021. Kenneth L. Londoner, the company's chairman and CEO is scheduled to present on March 25, 2021 at 12.20pm ET. During the presentation, Londoner will provide an overview of the company, including recent milestones for its PURE EP System. To register for the event, investors can use the following link: https://events.benzinga.com/registration-page16068526119171607978331877. The BioSig chairman and CEO will also be available for one-on-one meetings. To scheduling a one-on-one with management, investors can use the following link: https://events.benzinga.com/order-form1614955808488 Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CSE:RVV) (OTCMKTS:RVVTF) has announced positive results of a pre-clinical study evaluating the efficacy of psilocybin in the treatment of mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) in a rodent model. The company said the study was conducted at the National Health Research Institutes (NHRI), which was part of the psilocybin program acquired from PharmaTher Inc, a subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (CSE:PHRM) (OTCQB:PHRRF). Revive said the study characterized the potential neuroreparative effect of psilocybin compared to being treated with a vehicle (saline) using a TBI mouse model. Karora Resources Inc (TSE:KRR) (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) (FRA:5RN1), the western Australia-focused gold miner, has reported 2020 full-year results showing a very strong performance last year, with record net earnings and continuing reductions in operating costs. For the year to end-December, 2020, Karora posted net earnings of C$88.1 million (M), up from a loss of C$6.9M for 2019 on revenue of C$239.1M, up from C$128M the year before. Across the group, Karora's all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) for 2020 came in at US$1,026 per ounce, which beat the company's annual guidance of between US$1,050 and US$1,200 per ounce, and was 11% lower than in 2019. Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (OTCQB:EPWCF) provided a series of updates on Friday that it said will set the stage for further growth in 2021. The Vancouver-based firm said it received over C$12 million from a warrant exercise in March that, when combined with revenue from its KAI Medical Laboratory, gives it enough fire power to continue expanding in each of its business divisions. "The company has never looked better, has never been more stable than today, has a great balance sheet and has clear vision for the future,” CEO Steven McAuley told shareholders in a statement. Empower, which also runs a network of healthcare clinics in North America, also updated shareholders on the status of the first three integrated health centres in Ontario. Empower said it is now advancing to the build-out phase with first completions and openings anticipated for 2Q 2021. Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (OTCMKTS:VRCFF) (FRA:VR62) has said it recently staked the Black Diablo property in Nevada, which is in close proximity to the company’s Loner Property. Black Diablo is thought to host volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) copper deposits, as it is in the same belt of rocks as Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp's Coronada VMS Project immediately to the south, according to Victory. “Victory geologists identified the Black Diablo opportunity when they were on the ground in Nevada preparing to drill the Loner property,” Victory Resources CEO David Lane said in a statement. Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSE:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming has now entered the Swiss market, going live with Grand Casino Luzern’s online brand. With the most extensive online casino operation in Switzerland, Grand Casino Luzern operates the mycasino.ch brand and holds close to a 40% market share. Bragg said that Mycasino.ch customers now have access to the entire games portfolio from ORYX’s exclusive RGS partner GAMOMAT, including top-performing titles Royal Seven, Ramses Book, Crystal Book, and Take 5. AEX Gold Inc (LON:AEXG) (CVE:AEX) has told investors that “significant progress is underway” as it continues to review the Nalunaq mine project’s development plan. In an update following a decision in February to defer development whilst Coronavirus travel restrictions are in place, the company reported that a short period of consultation with shareholders found a high level of support and widespread acceptance of the board’s decision. The company noted that it has engaged global mining consultant Ausenco to conduct a thorough, independent, review of all technical aspects of the mine development. Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) (OTCMKTS:NSPDF) (FRA:50N) has received a shot of capital after a strategic investor exercised a round of warrants at C$0.055 each. The healthy foods producer said it received C$612,865 in cash from the exercise and a total of 11,143,000 shares were issued. On March 5 this year, the company also announced the receipt of C$254,980 in cash again from the exercise of warrants and cumulatively, the company said it had now received C$867,854 in all through the exercise of warrants. The company also revealed it had just completed a survey with a dedicated team of marketing students from the British Columbia Institution of Technology (BCIT) that aimed to explore gen-z and millennials' awareness, knowledge, and perception of plant-based foods. GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) (OTCQB:GVXXF) has announced that under its share purchase option plan, and following the appointment of Salma Seetaroo and Eric Krafft to the GoviEx's board of directors, announced February 22, 2021, it has granted incentive stock options to the two new directors to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,000,000 Class A common shares in the company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.31 per share and will vest 25% on the date of grant and thereafter, 25% on each anniversary of the date of grant until fully vested. The options expire on March 18, 2026. "As we now look forward to a strengthened uranium market and the potential development of our uranium projects, we are very pleased to have Salma and Eric, who have been long acquainted with the Company, join our board of directors to complement the existing GoviEx team, bringing with them their particular skillsets and considerable experience in commodities, financing, investment banking and Africa", noted Govind Friedland, Goviex executive chairman. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM), the operator of financial markets for 11,000 US and global securities, has announced that Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) (OTCQX:LITOF), an emerging lithium mineral and chemicals company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market and has today upgraded from the OTCQB Venture Market. The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium US public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among US. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. "Upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market from the OTCQB Venture Market marks an important step for Frontier Lithium, one which we expect to help build shareholder value as we advance our propriety lithium chemical processing technology and move it closer to commercialization," said Trevor Walker, president and CEO. of Frontier Lithium. "Joining the OTCQX, the top tier of OTC Markets, raises our profile within the investment community. We expect this will help to increase liquidity and broaden our investor base. We would like to thank all of our shareholders for their continued support." Life Sciences Investor Forum has announced the agenda for its quarterly event for public and private companies, investors and industry professionals from around the world. The day-long virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on the life sciences industry. The program opens at 9.45am ET on Thursday, March 25 with the first live webcast at 10.00am ET. Companies presenting include MagicMed Industries Inc., VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX), and Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQX:CRTPF ) (TSX:CRDL). There is no cost to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions. It is recommended that investors pre-register for the event using the following link: https://bit.ly/2P9cmZK. For more information about the program full schedule, investors can visit www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com. Adcore Inc. (TSX:ADCO) chief executive officer, Omri Brill and his team joined Robert Peterman, vice president, Global Business Development, TMX Group to celebrate the company’s graduation from the TSX Venture Exchange to Toronto Stock Exchange and opened the market on Thursday. Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, the company Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising, and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner. To view the market opening, investors can use the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrg8FqvlLQ4