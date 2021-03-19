Judge denies motion to delay Derek Chauvin trial
Published
The murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, will start on time and remain in Minneapolis.Full Article
Published
The murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, will start on time and remain in Minneapolis.Full Article
A judge has denied a defense request to delay or move the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's..
A judge in Minneapolis Friday rejected defense motions to postpone and relocate Derek Chauvin's murder trial in the death of George..