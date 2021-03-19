US stocks end mixed session after Federal Reserve decision to not extend pandemic-era capital break for banks

4:05pm: US equities end mixed on Fed news US stocks ended a mixed session with the DJIA falling more than 200 points after a Federal Reserve’s decision to not extend a pandemic-era capital break for banks. The central bank’s move stoked a rise in bond yields and a sell-off in financial stocks. On the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 232 points, or 0.71%, to 32,627. The S&P 500 dropped 0.06% to 3,913 but the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose by 0.76% to 13,215. 12.20pm: US benchmarks mixed US stocks were mixed at mid-session with the Dow Jones Industrial Average heading south as big banks weighed but the other two major benchmarks went higher. It came after the US central bank said it would not extend temporary relief from capital-requirement rules for banks. Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) dropped 1.15% to US$344, while Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) dropped 2.21% to US$39.93. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones sank over 141 points at 32,720, while the S&P 500 gained almost five points at 3,920. The tech-laden Nasdaq added nearly 102 points to 13,218. Chris Beauchamp, analyst at online tradig group IG noted: "Oil and energy stocks have supported US indices this afternoon after crude prices picked up some gains following on from the miserable session for the commodity yesterday on fears that the rise in US stockpiles, coupled with a stronger dollar, would remove many of the reasons to have been long crude oil since November. "Risk assets are rounding out the week on a stronger note than many would have expected yesterday, when it seemed like an avalanche of selling was about to develop, but with a mostly empty calendar next week they might find it hard to sustain these gains for much longer." 9.45am: Proactive North America headlines: Karora Resources Inc (TSE:KRR) (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) (FRA:5RN1) posts record net earnings for 2020, beats annual all-in-sustaining-cost guidance Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) (OTCMKTS:NSPDF) brings in further C$612,865 cash from warrant exercise Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSE:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) says subsidiary ORYX Gaming has entered Swiss market by going live with Grand Casino Luzern’s online brand Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (OTCMKTS:VRCFF) (FRA:VR62) stakes the Black Diablo property in Nevada Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (OTCQB:EPWCF) nets $12 million from warrant exercise, reveals expansion plans for KAI Medical Laboratory and Ontario clinics Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CSE:RVV) (OTCMKTS:RVVTF) announces positive results in pre-clinical study of psilocybin to treat mild traumatic brain injury in mice Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (CSE:CNI) (OTCMKTS:CLGUF) hires tech entrepreneur Sefton Fincham as its new president Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG) (OTCPINK:FGLDF) reveals new drill results from Central Canada Gold Mine showing strong mineralization 9.35am: Wall Street starts mostly lower The main indices on Wall Street opened on a mostly lower footing on Friday, although the Nasdaq managed to buck the trend by pushing higher in early deals. Shortly after the opening bell, the tech-heavy index was up 0.39% at 13,166 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3% at 32,770 and the S&P 500 dropped 0.03% to 3,914. Despite expectations of a higher open, rising bond yields may still be rattling equities traders alongside the usual end of week malaise. 8:20am: Wall Street to start higher US futures are pointing at a higher start, but tech stocks are once again under pressure amid rising bond yields and increased expectations for higher interest rates. Nonetheless, tech-rich Nasdaq is called 72 points higher, while the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 are expected to add 16 and 7 points respectively. “After yields surged to a 14-month high yesterday, dragging the tech-heavy Nasdaq sharply lower, today’s pause in the bond-market sell-off is seeing demand for tech stocks rebound,” said Sophie Griffiths, analyst at OANDA. “With little on the US economic calendar to distract investors, sentiment and inflation expectations will be under the spotlight. As long as 10-year treasury yields can remain depressed around the 1.70% level, we could be looking at a more upbeat end to the week.” In company news, FedEx reaped the benefits of the shift to online shopping and posted a 23% jump in fourth-quarter revenue to US$21.5bn, much higher than the US$19.9bn forecast, though bad weather caused a US$350mln drop in operating income. The delivery company expects international express solutions and e-commerce demand to stay strong in the short-term even as restrictions are eased. Four things to watch for on Friday: There’s very little in the earnings diary for Friday, however, investors will be keeping an eye on post-results share price reaction from both Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) and FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) Winemaker Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NYSE:NAPA) could also draw attention again following yesterday’s IPO which saw it make a strong start to life as a public company Banking giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) may also find itself in the spotlight amid a revolt from some of its junior bankers over its incredibly long working hours The political realm could also draw attention as the US and China continue their contentious summit in Alaska