Breaking: Kansas City Southern will sell to Canadian Pacific

Kansas City Southern said Sunday that it has agreed to sell to Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, creating a company that stretches through Canada, Mexico and the United States. The deal calls for Kansas City Southern shareholders to receive $90 and 0.489 share of Canadian Pacific stock for each share, according to a release. That will give KC Southern shareholders ownership of 25 percent of Canadian Pacific’s outstanding stock. The formula values KC Southern stock at $275 a share, a 23% premium…