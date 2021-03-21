Kansas City Southern will sell to Canadian Pacific Railway

Kansas City Southern said Sunday that it has agreed to sell to Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., creating a company that stretches through Canada, Mexico and the United States. The deal calls for shareholders to receive $90 and 0.489 share of Canadian Pacific stock (NYSE: CP) for each Kansas City Southern share (NYSE: KSU), according to a release. That will give KC Southern shareholders ownership of 25% of Canadian Pacific's outstanding stock. The formula values KC Southern stock at $275 a share,…