Kansas City Southern will sell to Canadian Pacific Railway

Kansas City Southern will sell to Canadian Pacific Railway

bizjournals

Published

Kansas City Southern said Sunday that it has agreed to sell to Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., creating a company that stretches through Canada, Mexico and the United States. The deal calls for shareholders to receive $90 and 0.489 share of Canadian Pacific stock (NYSE: CP) for each Kansas City Southern share (NYSE: KSU), according to a release. That will give KC Southern shareholders ownership of 25% of Canadian Pacific's outstanding stock. The formula values KC Southern stock at $275 a share,…

Full Article