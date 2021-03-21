Predictive Discovery strengthens board with two key appointments

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) has strengthened its board with two major appointments – Francis Harper as non-executive chairman and Andrew Pardey as non-executive director. Current non-executive chairman Phillip Jackson has resigned from the board. Harper is chairman and a significant shareholder in Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE), which is studying development of the expanding 3 million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Cote d'Ivoire. Pardey is a geologist with more than 30 years’ experience covering exploration, project development, construction and operation and is currently chairman of Tanga Resources Ltd (ASX:TRL) and non-executive director of Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL). Advancing towards next milestones Managing director Paul Roberts said: “Attracting directors of the calibre of Francis and Andrew is a testament to the high quality of our Bankan Project. “On behalf of the board, I warmly welcome Mr Harper and Mr Pardey to Predictive. “I look forward to working closely with them both and the invaluable insights they can offer as we take the company forward through its next major milestones. “I would like to make special mention and thanks to outgoing chairman Phillip Jackson for his many years of service to Predictive. “Phillip has provided much valuable counsel and support on Predictive’s journey to the current exciting stage in the company’s development, for which the Predictive team is very grateful.” Previous experience From 2009 to 2015, Harper was a major shareholder and chairman of West African Resources Ltd (ASX:WAF), which recently commissioned the high-grade Sanbrado Gold Project in Burkina Faso. He was also chairman of Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML) until 2020 and is a founding director and co-owner of Blackwood Capital since 2002. Commenting on his appointment, Harper said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining the company and I welcome the ppportunity to contribute and assist the company in its rapid progress towards its inaugural resource statement and achieving further significant milestones.” Between 2015 to 2019, Pardey served as the CEO of the $2 billion LSE/TSX-listed Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) (TSE:CEE), which owns the 450,000 ounces per annum Sukari Gold Mine in Egypt. Earlier in his career, he held senior management roles at the Anglogold-Ashanti Siguiri Mine and Nordgold Lefa Mine, both of which are within Guinea’s Siguiri Basin, which also hosts Predictive’s Bankan Project. Pardey said: “The Bankan Project is a rare opportunity, with two high potential discoveries which are consistently producing strong drill intercepts and can be progressed through development studies, while also having over 350 square kilometres of contiguous permits along the granite margins for further exploration.”