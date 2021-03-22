Chart Industries plans $2.5M expansion in Theodore

A Theodore company is expanding its facility and adding jobs. Chart Industries, the new owner of Worthington Industries, is investing $2.5 million to improve its existing facility, construct a new building and purchase needed equipment. The move will enable the company that manufactures equipment used in the clean energy and industrial gas markets to add 94 employees over the next two years. It will also enable the company to retain 41 current jobs. According to a release, the project is expected…