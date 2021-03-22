Brookside Energy’s construction work underway at Jewell Well operations in world-class Anadarko Basin

Brookside Ltd (ASX:BRK) (OTCMKTS:RDFEF) preparations for drilling of the high-impact Jewell 1-13-12 SXH well in its SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in the world-class Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, USA, is well underway. Construction of the all-weather multi-well pad and access road for the Jewell Well started on March 9, 2021, with the mobilisation of bulldozers, scrapers and excavators to site. These works are now well advanced and Black Mesa team members are regularly on-site monitoring progress and ensuring that construction of the pad and access road is completed safely, efficiently, within budget and in accordance with the company's ESG strategy. Jewell pad The completed multi-well pad will be 450 feet x 450 feet (137 metres x 137 metres) and will be covered in about 3,000 tons (2,722 tonnes) of crushed limestone to facilitate all-weather working conditions. A 620-foot (189-metre) access road connecting the pad to Oklahoma State Highway 7 is also being constructed for efficient and safe access for personnel and equipment. The Jewell Well pad has been designed as a multi-well pad to accommodate both drilling and the large assembly of completion and stimulation equipment that will be required post drilling. Further, the design of the pad will allow for the drilling of multiple wells in anticipation of future full-field development of the Jewell Unit. Construction plans Future construction activities will include a 4,200-foot (1,280-metre) steel gas pipeline connecting the tank battery to the local gas processing plant for gas sales. The tank battery will consist of a horizontal three-phase heated separator, a vertical heater treater and a vertical separator. On-site storage will consist of multiple large-volume oil storage tanks and temporary stimulation fluid storage tanks. The tankage and process vessels will be situated in a steel containment dike in accordance with environmental regulations. Contracts with key service providers The Black Mesa team is also well advanced in securing contracts with key service providers, under the Master Services agreements, for the Jewell Well development. These efforts are progressing very well, and the company looks forward to providing shareholders and investors with further updates shortly. Shares have been up more than 12% to A$0.0205 in early trading.