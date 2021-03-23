S&P/ASX 200 rises for a second day following a positive lead from Wall Street

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) has gained 0.14% to 6,762 by 1.35 pm following a solid session on Wall Street overnight where major US indices closed higher. The tech heavy NASDAQ rose 1.23% as 10-year US government bond yields eased from recent 14-month highs. Locally, mining major BHP Group (ASX:BHP) was one of the biggest contributors to market gains with a 1.28% rise while Telstra (ASX:TLS) and Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) were also adding to improvements. Task outsourcing platform Airtasker (ASX:ART) gained 58% after listing on the ASX today. Top gainers Today’s top gainers on the ASX include Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) (+11.11%), Golden Rim Resources Ltd. (ASX:GMR) (+12.50%), Nanoveu Ltd (ASX:NVU) (+14.00%), Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) (+8.64%) and West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) (+8.00%). Proactive news headlines: Nanoveu secures exclusive distribution of antiviral protection products in the Philippines Nanoveu Ltd (ASX:NVU) has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Avolution Inc for its antiviral protective products range covering the market of the Philippines. Tietto Minerals hits 118.29 g/t gold within 3 metres at 41.46 g/t ahead of Abujar resource update next quarter Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has hit 1-metre at 118.29 g/t gold from 205 metres within 3 metres at 41.46 g/t at Abujar‐Gludehi (AG) deposit within the 3.02-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, with the company on track to deliver a pre-feasibility study (PFS) this quarter. Golden Rim Resources ramps up drilling at West African gold projects with six drilling rigs expected by mid-April 2021 Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) is ramping up drilling operations at its West African projects - Kada Gold Project in Guinea and Kouri Gold Project in Burkina Faso. Kinetiko Energy completes commissioning in preparation for gas-to-CNG production well testing at South African project Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) has upgraded, tested and commissioned surface and sub-surface equipment on Well KA-03PTR and completed upgrades to the access road and terminal landing in preparation for production from the Amersfoort gas-to-CNG pilot project in South Africa. Tempus Resources completes sale of Mineral Creek Gold Project to Robinhood Gold Corp Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR) (CVE:TMRR) (FRA:4W0) has completed the option and joint venture agreement with Robinhood Gold Corp (RGC) regarding the sale of the Mineral Creek Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. YPB Group signs three-year master service agreement with Australian natural health and products company Phytologic YPB Group Ltd (ASX:YPB) has signed a three-year master service agreement (MSA) to supply an integrated product authentication, track and trace, and consumer engagement solution to Australian natural health and products company Phytologic Holdings Pty Ltd. Creso Pharma’s target acquisition Halucenex secures additional pharmaceutical grade psilocybin from Canadian manufacturer Creso Pharma Ltd's (ASX:CPH) (FRA:1X8) target acquisition company Halucenex Life Sciences has secured an additional supply of 700 milligrams of pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin from its manufacturing partner for use in its upcoming clinical trial program, adding to the 11.6 grams previously secured. CV Check notches up all-time record month of sales and booked 12-month ARR in February CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1) has made a strong start to 2021 with strong trading conditions during February resulting in a new all-time record month of sales and in 12-month booked ARR. Roots Sustainable Agricultural Technologies to progress plant and hemp-based meat alternative operations in the US Roots Sustainable Agricultural Technologies (ASX:ROO) plans to progress its plant and hemp-based meat alternative options in the USA after completing a survey of global suppliers and pricing for hemp-based protein products in collaboration with Hempoint. Brookside Energy’s construction work underway at Jewell Well operations in world-class Anadarko Basin Brookside Ltd (ASX:BRK) (OTCMKTS:RDFEF) preparations for drilling of the high-impact Jewell 1-13-12 SXH well in its SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in the world-class Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, USA, is well underway. Piedmont Lithium proposes US public offering to fund ongoing development of North Carolina project Piedmont Lithium Ltd (ASX:PLL) (OTCMKTS:PDDTF) (FRA:PL4) plans to undertake a US public offering of up to 1.5 million American Depository Shares (ADS), with each ADS representing 100 of its ordinary shares. Walkabout Resources well-placed to benefit from renewed attention on battery minerals Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) (FRA:N6D) is keen to push ahead with its flagship Lindi Jumbo Project in Tanzania amid increasing demand for graphite from clean and green tech applications and is hoping to start production this year. PolarX converts option to acquire highly prospective Humboldt Range Gold-Silver Project in Nevada, US PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) (OTCMKTS:PXXXF) (FRA:PX0) has given formal notice to exercise its option to acquire a mine lease agreement over the highly prospective Humboldt Range Gold-Silver Project in Nevada, US, after completing extensive technical and legal due diligence.