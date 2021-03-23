DeJuana Thompson named interim president, CEO of Birmingham Civil Rights Institute
A political and social strategy consultant with White House ties is taking the helm of a Birmingham nonprofit as its interim president and chief executive officer. DeJuana Thompson, founder of Woke Vote and Think Rubix Principal, has accepted the role for the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. As its new leader, she will be focused on a capital campaign for growth and renovation, oversee continued expansion of virtual programs and facilitate work with the new Movement app being created in partnership…Full Article