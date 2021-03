AZN's COVID-19 Jab Shows 79% Efficacy, ZEAL Wins FDA Approval, AdComm To Review Osteoarthritis Drug

Today's Daily Dose brings you news about Pfizer/Lily's investigational monoclonal antibody Tanezumab, FDA expanding the label of Pacira's postoperative pain drug Exparel to include pediatric use, Zealand's hypoglycemia drug winning FDA approval , AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine demonstrating 79% efficacy in U.S. trial and Roche/Ionis discontinuing dosing in Huntington's disease trial.