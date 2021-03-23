Providence UX designer launches platform to thank health care workers

Since the coronavirus pandemic struck at the beginning of 2020, many people have expressed their gratitude for frontline healthcare workers by posting on social media, making yard signs and saying thanks in person whenever possible. But there has never been a central location for those workers to see how appreciative people are for all they have done. Realizing this, local UX designer Alissa Marr teamed up with a group of engineers to build a platform for this very purpose. The idea not only won…