Boulder shooting victims include 3 employees at the King Soopers grocery store and an Instacart shopper
Published
The deadly shooting serves as a stark reminder of the risks that retail workers face on the job.Full Article
Published
The deadly shooting serves as a stark reminder of the risks that retail workers face on the job.Full Article
As the community continues to process the deadly shooting at the King Soopers in Boulder that claimed the lives of 10 people,..
Ten people, including one police officer, were killed at the King Soopers store at Table Mesa Drive and South Broadway in Boulder..