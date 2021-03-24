Genesis Healthcare names turnaround specialist as second CEO in 3 months

Struggling nursing home operator Genesis Healthcare has named a turnaround specialist and former hedge fund manager as its new CEO. Harry Wilson replaces Robert H. Fish, who will continue to serve on the company's board of directors. Fish had only held the title CEO of Genesis since January, following the exit of longtime CEO George Hager. Wilson founded MAEVA Group in 2011, a firm focused on helping to transform and better position companies for long-term success. Early in his career he spent…