Montana governor given warning after trapping and killing a Yellowstone wolf
Published
Gov. Greg Gianforte defied a state-mandated regulation that requires hunters to take a wolf trapping certification course before killing a wolf.Full Article
Published
Gov. Greg Gianforte defied a state-mandated regulation that requires hunters to take a wolf trapping certification course before killing a wolf.Full Article
Greg Gianforte did not complete a trapping certification course before trapping and killing a black wolf last month, a state..