Egypt's Suez Canal blocked by huge container ship
Published
The 400m-long ship is in the path of dozens of vessels on one of the world's busiest trade routes.Full Article
Several tug boats are deployed to shift the vessel, which is causing a build-up of shipping traffic.
A large shipping container has blocked Egypt's Suez Canal, causing a traffic jam of ships, vessel tracking websites show.